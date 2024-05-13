Mission to return to FIFA U-17 World Cup begins: Black Starlets primed for WAFU tournament

After missing out on the FIFA U-17 World Cup since 2017, Ghana's Black Starlets aim to turn things around by excelling in the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament taking place in Ghana starting May 15.

Serving as the gateway to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and subsequently the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Black Starlets cannot afford to miss out on this opportunity.

Drawn in Group A, the talented U-17 side coached by Laryea Kingston will lock horns with neighbouring CÃ´te d'Ivoire and Benin.

Holding the distinction of featuring in Ghana's U-17 team that advanced to the World Cup final in 1997, Kingston seeks to recreate historical success stories with the ongoing crop of players.

Boasting stellar form thus far, the Black Starlets shine brightly with 46 goals scored and merely 12 allowed across 14 matches.

Their sole defeat came at the hands of Russia, bolstering faith in the team's abilities moving forward according to Kingston.

"I think the players are at a good level now and all they need is motivation ahead of the tournament," stated Kingston to Joy Sports.

"We’ve played 14 games, scored 46 times and conceded just 12. We’ve been beaten just once, by Russia, so I believe in the boys and I can’t wait for the competition to start."

Confident and driven, Kingston and the Black Starlets target nothing less than glory in the highly anticipated WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.