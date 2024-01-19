"Mistakes killed us"- Antoine Semenyo hopes Black Stars avoid mistakes ahead of Mozambique clash

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo says the team was punished for making mistakes in their game against Egypt.

Ghana twice let their lead slip as the Pharaohs fought back to hold the Black Stars to a 2-2 draw in Abidjan on Thursday night.

The result leaves the Black Stars in desperate need of a win in the final group game against Mozambique to progress to the next stage of the competition.

"If you look at the first game compared to today, I mean we've done a lot better. Obviously, mistakes have killed us," he told reporters at the Mixed Zone.

"I think we can be positive going into the next game. We have to win. We have no choice but to win," he added.

Smeenyo is expected to start in the final game and the Bournemouth attacker hopes the team will avoid the mistakes of the second match.

"The same performance from today, except that we have to avoid the mistakes. We have what it takes to beat Mozambique," concluded Semenyo.