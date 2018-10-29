Mjällby AIF chief eager to sign Prosper Kasim permanently

Mjällby AIF sports director Hans Larsson has reiterated his outfit's desire to keep Ghanaian midfielder Prosper Kasim.

The 21-year-old featured prominently for the second-tier side as they secure promotion back to the second-tier league after joining on loan at the start of the campaign from IFK Göteborg.

The attacking enforcer is expected to return to parent club after the expiration of his loan deal.

However, the newly-promoted Superettan side are keen to acquire the Ghanaian permanently.

"We want to keep Prosper if there is an opportunity. It depends on what IFK says. If we can lend him a season to or how it will be," he says to the newspaper.