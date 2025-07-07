Mjallby AIF target young Ghanaian winger Frank Junior Adjei in summer swoop

Swedish Allsvenskan front-runners Mjallby AIF are keen on signing talented Ghanaian winger Frank Junior Adjei, currently playing for IFK Varnamo, according to GHANAsoccernet.com sources.

The 21-year-old has been one of Varnamo’s standout performers this season, catching the eye with his blistering pace, sharp creativity, and knack for breaking down defences - qualities that have attracted interest from the high-flying Mjallby side.

Insiders reveal that Mjallby have formally shown interest in Adjei, though discussions on a potential transfer fee have not yet surfaced.

Adjei has featured in 14 league matches so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist - a respectable contribution in a competitive Swedish top flight.

He began his career in the Ghana Premier League with Bibiani GoldStars, where his electrifying displays earned him a strong following.

His switch to Varnamo signified an important step in his European career - one that now looks poised to reach new heights.

Should the transfer go through, it would be a significant milestone for Adjei, offering him a bigger platform with a title-challenging team and possibly pushing him closer to a national team debut.