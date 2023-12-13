MLS Cup match-winner Yaw Yeboah retained by Columbus Crew for 2024 season

Major League Soccer champions, Columbus Crew have announced their end-of-year roaster as the Gold and Black set off to an early pre-season following their 2023 triumph.

The Ohio-based club confirmed Yaw Yeboah, the scorer of the winner against LAFC in the final of the MLS Cup, will continue his stay with the club.

Yeboah has a running contract with the club and could be offered an extension following his importance to the team.

Crew announced 21 players will be on the roaster for the 2024 season while seven players from the 2023 squad leave.

“Winning MLS Cup in front of our home fans was the culmination of the tireless efforts of our team, staff and the entire organization, and we are so proud of what we were able to accomplish,” said Crew President Tim Bezbatchenko

“As we celebrate the Cup, we also turn our attention towards the 2024 season, which is just around the corner. We are pleased to welcome back the core of the squad and look forward to getting preseason underway next month.”

Yeboah joined the MLS side in 2021 from Polish club Wisla Krakow and has since been an integral member of the team.

Below are the 21 players retained by Crew:

Goalkeepers (2): Evan Bush, Patrick Schulte

Defenders (8): Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Yevhen Cheberko, Mohamed Farsi, Keegan Hughes, Steven Moreira, Philip Quinton, Will Sands

Midfielders (6): Kevin Molino, Alex Matan, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadzki

Forwards (5): Max Arfsten, Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez, Diego Rossi, Jacen Russell-Rowe

By Lukman Abdul Mumin