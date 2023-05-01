MLS: Ema Boateng earns draw for New England Revolution

Emmanuel Boateng scored in injury time of the first-half to help the New England Revolution earn a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night in the MLS.

Three minutes into added time, Brandon Bye got to the end line and crossed the ball right past a diving Roman Celentano.

Boateng beat his man and ran onto the ball for a tap-in to register his first goal of the season in eight appearances.

He also had a late chance to win the points for New England but he was unable to keep his volley from rising over the bar.

Cincinnati took the lead after 31 minutes when Yerson Mosquera slipped past a defender and to apply a blistering header on a corner kick.

This was shortly after Cincinnati spurned a chance to take the lead from the spot. Goalkeeper Petrovic saved Acosta's kick.