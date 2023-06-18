GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
MLS: Emmanuel 'Goateng' scores to help New England defeat slay Orlando

Published on: 18 June 2023
Emmanuel Boateng celebrating his goal for New England Revolution.

New England Revolution winger Emmanuel Boateng registered his second goal of the 2023 MLS season on Saturday, 17 June in their 3-1 win over Orlando FC at home. 

The Ghanaian put the Revolution Infront after 51 minutes with a shot from outside the box.

Gustavo Bou drove the endline and sent in a low cross which Boateng capitalized off a rebound from Orlando's Mason Stajduhar.

Boateng slotted a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Then Gustavo Bou goal off a pass from Noel Buck in the 69th minute gave the Revolution a 2-0 lead.

After Duncan McGuire cut the deficit in half for Orlando in the 80th minute.

 

 

Carles Gil closed out the scoring five minutes later, finishing off a counterattack to put the game out of reach.

Boateng was making his 10th straight start for the first time in his MLS career.

