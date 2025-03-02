MLS: Ghanaian striker Forster Ajago scores first league goal for Real Salt Lake

Striker Forster Ajago climbed off the bench to score his first MLS goal for Real Salt Lake on Saturday, 1 March 2025 in their 2-0 home win over Seattle Sounders.

The Ghanaian international was introduced in the 68th minute with the Utah-based side leading at America First Field.

On 79 minutes, he hit the back of the net to double their lead and make it his second goal in as many games this week in their CONCACAF Champions Cup elimination.

Ajago fielded the ball and passed off to Diogo GonÃ§alves for a transitional give-and-go at midfield, whose beautiful touch sprang Forster Ajago for a perfectly-timed central run.

GonÃ§alves timed his pass perfectly and Ajago was able to beat his defender and sneak the ball to the left of a diving Frei.

Real Salt Lake took the lead in the 8th minute courtesy an own goal.

A beautiful cross from Alex Katranis down the left side leaves the Seattle Sounders defense in confusion, causing Nouhou to head the ball into the back of their net, ignoring Stefan Frei’s instruction.