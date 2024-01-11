MLS giants LA Galaxy set to trigger Joseph Paintsil's 8 million Euros release clause

Los Angeles Galaxy are set to make a move for Ghana and KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who is currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is a top target for the MLS franchise.

LA Galaxy made their first inquiry about the player two weeks ago despite Genk's unwillingness to lose their best player in January.

However, with his release clause set at 8 million Euros, the American outfit are preparing to meet Genk's price.

Meanwhile, the electric winger is yet to have talks over a potential move in January, having seen two deals fail in the summer transfer window.

LA Galaxy will make Painstil a Designated Player if he agrees to join the club and that means he will be earning outside the salary bracket of most MLS players. Information reaching GHANASoccernet reveals his current wages could be doubled.

English clubs Southampton and Leeds United were interested in signing the forward in July, with the Saints offering his former teammate Paul Onauchu as part of the deal.

Paintsil, who was on the verge of agreeing a deal, later revealed he didn't feel it was right.

"My head said no. It didn't feel right," he told HNL in an interview after staying at the Belgium club.

Despite having a poor start to the campaign, Painstil suddenly discovered his form, going to score 9 goals in 29 matches this season.

Genk are in Spain for their winter camping, preparing ahead of the return of the league.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin