MLS: Latif Blessing tastes defeat on debut for Toronto FC

Latif Blessing marked his debut for his new club Toronto FC on Saturday, 15 July 2023, in their 1-0 defeat at Chicago Fire.

The 26-year-old was introduced in the 52nd minute by replaced Deandre Kerr.

Blessing was acquired from New England Revolution in midweek for a 2023 international roster slot in exchange for midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye

''We are happy to welcome Latif to our club. His versatility and tireless work rate will be a welcomed addition to our group,'' said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez.

''He not only brings a winning mentality, but a selfless approach to the game, and we are looking forward to integrating him into our team. We also want to thank Mark-Anthony for his work and commitment to our club during his tenure. He always gave his heart for the team, regardless of the circumstance. We wish him all the best in New England.''

Blessing has been with New England for only six months and managed 16 appearances (MLS Regular Season and U.S. Open Cup).

He had spent five seasons (2018-2022) with Los Angeles FC (LAFC), where he made a combined 167 appearances across all competitions and won two Supporters’ Shield titles (2019, 2022) and one MLS Cup (2022).

Blessing’s career-highs were in his second year with LAFC in 2019 where he totalled 34 matches, scored six goals and made six assists in regular season games.

His contributions helped LAFC to win their first Supporters’ Shield title.

In 2017, Blessing moved from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals to Sporting Kansas City.