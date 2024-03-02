MLS legend Dominic Oduro discloses how pizza haircut landed him a business deal

Former Ghana forward, Dominic Oduro, has opened up on his famous haircuts during his playing days in the Major League Soccer.

Oduro gained attention in the MLS for his different hairstyles during games rather than his prolific goal-scoring ability.

In 2014, the then Columbus Crew attacker showed up for a game against New York Red Bulls with his favourite food designed on his hair. Oduro scored in that game and celebrated by running to the fans to have a bite of pizza.

The moment went viral leading to the striker eventually earning a business deal from his moment of marketing genius.

"There was one thing I put a pizza on the side of my hair and by the way I love pizza, I was able to get a deal from Papa John Pizza just for doing that. That is one good reaction from that so that was a good business adventure for me. That one the one which he the spot," he told 3 Sports.

"The fans love it so you just have to do it for the fans. We play for them," he added.

The former FC Dallas forward has made 345 appearances in the MLS, scoring 63 goals for eight different clubs.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin