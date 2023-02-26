MLS: New England Revolution re-sign midfielder Ema Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel [Ema] Boateng has rejoined MLS side New England Revolution for his third season, the club have confirmed.

The 29-year-old penned a one-year contract through the 2023 season with an additional one-year club option for 2024.

After impressing in pre-season as a trialist, Boateng will occupy a supplemental roster slot and joins countryman Latif Blessing at the club.

“We are pleased to have Ema re-sign with the Revolution,” said Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena.

“Ema has been a great contributor to our team both on and off the field, and I’m excited to have him return to our club.”

He has scored four goals and seven assists through 39 MLS appearances in a Revolution shirt over the last two seasons.

Boateng first joined the Revolution in January 2021 as a free agency.

In nine MLS seasons, the Right to Dream Academy graduate has played for LA Galaxy, D.C. United, Columbus Crew.

He has made 160 league appearances, including 80 games started, with 13 goals scored and 21 assists.