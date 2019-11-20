MLS new entrants Nashville SC sign Ghanaian striker Abu Danladi from Minnesota United

MLS newcomer Nashville SC have signed Ghanaian striker Abu Danladi from Minnesota United during Tuesday's MLS expansion draft.

Danladi, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, spent three seasons with the Loons.

The 24-year-old scored two goals and had two assists while starting four of 24 games he played this past season.

Danladi played almost twice as many minutes in his rookie season as he did this past season (704).

Minnesota United took the UCLA star first in the 2017 SuperDraft before its inaugural season, hoping he would become a centerpiece for its future.

"The unfortunate part is you get punished for having a really deep squad when you have more than 12 really talented players," United technical director Mark Watson said.

"We had some really hard decisions, and we were pretty confident one of our guys would be taken."