MLS NextPro: Patrick Agyemang hits brace to spark Crown Legacy comeback win

Published on: 26 June 2023
Patrick Agyemang scored a brace in the MLS NextPro for Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, 25 June 2023.

Patrick Agyemang scored two goals to help Crown Legacy FC rally to beat Chicago Fire FC II 4-2 on Sunday, 25 June 2023, in the MLS NextPro.

The Connecticut-born has now tallied six goals in seven matches.

His first in the 36th minute was from 12 yards when he smashed home a rebound to level the scoring but hi second was a spectacular.

Agyemang collected a pass close to the centre arc inside their own half and managed to sneak past his marker before bursting in the box and rounding up the goalkeeper for the equalizer.

First Goal

This gave Crown Legacy a 2-1 lead on 56 minutes before Vinicius Mello added the third.

Fire FC II pulled one back in the 92nd minute but Marko Filipovic netted two minutes later to restored Crown Legacy’s two-goal cushion.

 

