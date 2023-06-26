MLS NextPro: Patrick Agyemang hits brace to spark Crown Legacy comeback win

Patrick Agyemang scored two goals to help Crown Legacy FC rally to beat Chicago Fire FC II 4-2 on Sunday, 25 June 2023, in the MLS NextPro.

The Connecticut-born has now tallied six goals in seven matches.

His first in the 36th minute was from 12 yards when he smashed home a rebound to level the scoring but hi second was a spectacular.

Agyemang collected a pass close to the centre arc inside their own half and managed to sneak past his marker before bursting in the box and rounding up the goalkeeper for the equalizer.

First Goal

Agyemang buried the rebound from Cambridge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ESUCGvWVAF — Crown Legacy FC (@crownlegacyfc) June 26, 2023

This gave Crown Legacy a 2-1 lead on 56 minutes before Vinicius Mello added the third.

Fire FC II pulled one back in the 92nd minute but Marko Filipovic netted two minutes later to restored Crown Legacy’s two-goal cushion.