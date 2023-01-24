MLS: Salim Adams named in FC Cincinnati squad for Florida pre-season

Youngster Salim Adams has been listed in FC Cincinnati’s squad for a 26-day preseason camp in Florida ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.
The former Hearts of Oak player is one of four players signed by FC Cincinnati 2 who have been included in the 31-man squad.
Salim has been handed an opportunity to impress head coach Pat Noonan at Clearwater.
FC Cincinnati will play friendlies against four MLS clubs: Austin FC, Philadelphia Union, the New England Revolution and Nashville SC, as well as against the University of South Florida.
2023 FC Cincinnati Preseason Roster:
Goalkeepers (5): Roman Celentano, Alec Kann, Hunter Morse, Evan Louro, Paul Walters
Defenders (10): Joey Akpunonu, Santiago Arias, Isaiah Foster, Ray Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Brett Halsey, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy, Alvas Powell, Kai Thomas^^
Midfielders (11): Luciano Acosta, Salim Adams, Marco Angulo, Álvaro Barreal, Jesús Castellano, Stiven Jimenez, Yuya Kubo, Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Malik Pinto, Harrison Robledo
Forwards (5): Dominique Badji, Brenner, Arquimides Ordoñez, Sergio Santos, Brandon Vazquez