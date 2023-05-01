MLS star Latif Blessing reunited with family in the US

Ghana and New England Revolution forward, Latif Atta Blessing has finally been reunited with his family in the United States of America.

The Major League Soccer star received his wife and daughter at Stateside on Saturday before New England Revolution's game against Cincinnati FC.

Blessing, through the help of the club was able to fly his family to America, after failed attempts in the past due to paper works.

The excited winger introduced his family to coach Bruce Arena and other members of the club, pledging to help them win the MLS Cup.

"I am so happy right now. I think I am god to go now," said Blessing. "I am ready for this season, this battle is for me and my family and I am ready to help this team win the MLS Cup. So I am here and I am ready."

Blessing won the 2022 MLS Cup with Los Angeles FC before moving to New England Revolution in January.

He has since made five appearance and provided an assist for Bruce Arena's men.