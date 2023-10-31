GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
MLS: Veteran Ghana defender Harrison Afful leaves Charlotte FC after two seasons

Published on: 31 October 2023
Harrison Afful is leaving MLS side Charlotte FC after two seasons.

Harrison Afful’s playing career with Charlotte FC has come to an end after the club announced his contract will not be renewed for the 2024 season.

A club statement on Monday, 30 October 2023, named the Ghana international among six players whose contract options were declined.

The list included McKinze Gaines, Chris Hegardt, Pablo Sisniega, Jan Sobocinski and Adrian Zendejas.

Afful made 15 league appearances for the North Carolina outfit this term- his second season with the club.

At age 37, the versatile wing back wants to continue playing before hanging up his boots.

