MLS winner Yaw Yeboah insists 2023 campaign one of his best

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has described the 2023 season as one of his best after winning two trophies with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The former Ghana U23 captain scored the winner as the Gold and Blacks defeated Los Angeles FC to win their third MLS title.

Yeboah also starred in the Eastern Conference final as Columbus Crew came from two goals down to beat city rivals FC Cincinnati at the TQL Park.

"For me [winning the two trophies] is amazing. It's one of the best seasons I have ever had," he said following his return home to Ghana.

"Winning both trophies in a week is amazing. I can't describe the feeling. It's the first time I am doing this and with a bigger club in America and also in the world.

"I am really happy for this."

Yeboah, who made 37 appearances scoring four goals and providing five assists in the just-ended campaign, has been rewarded with an invite to the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to make the final list for the tournament in Ivory Coast next month.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin