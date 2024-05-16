Mohamed Diomande: Right to Dreams graduate swerves Ghana for Ivory Coast

Mohamed Diomande, a product of Ghana's esteemed Right to Dream Academy, has opted to represent Ivory Coast internationally, turning down interest from Ghana.

Despite being nurtured in Ghana's footballing system and receiving a call-up from Ghana head coach Otto Addo for international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March, the talented 22-year-old midfielder has decided to pledge his allegiance to the country of his parents.

Currently plying his trade for Scottish Premiership side Rangers, DiomandÃ© has showcased immense promise as a young player, catching the eye of national team selectors from both Ghana and Ivory Coast.

While DiomandÃ© reportedly considered representing the Black Stars, he has ultimately chosen to pursue his international career with Ivory Coast, aiming to contribute to the Elephants' campaign in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Ivory Coast, the reigning African champions, are set to face Gabon and Kenya on June 7 and 11 respectively in the third and fourth rounds of matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Leading Group F with six points, the Elephants are eager to solidify their position atop the table with strong performances in these crucial fixtures.