Mohamed Salah eyes historic season with Liverpool amid contract uncertainty

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has expressed his relentless ambition to win every possible trophy this season, as the Reds push for silverware on multiple fronts.

Currently leading the Premier League, Liverpool are in pole position to reclaim the title for the first time since their 2019/20 triumph.

They also face a tough Champions League last-16 tie against PSG after finishing atop the revamped league phase.

Arne Slot’s side will have the chance to lift their first trophy of the campaign when they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on March 16. However, their hopes of a European treble were dashed after a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

Despite the setback, Salah remains focused on both team and personal accolades. "Well, I’d like to win everything. First, let’s focus on winning the Premier League, Champions League and then we’ll see [what happens with the Ballon d’Or]," he told TNT Sports.

The Egyptian, who has been directly involved in 51 goals this season, is out of contract in the summer, raising questions about his Liverpool future.

For now, his focus remains on delivering success, with the Reds set to face Newcastle on Wednesday as they look to strengthen their grip on the title race.