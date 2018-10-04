Mohammed Abu joins Norwegian side Valerenga on permanent basis

MLS side Columbus Crew have announced that midfielder Mohammed Abu's move to Norwegian side Valerenga has been made permanent.

The former Ghana international intially joined the Oslo-based side on a season-long loan in August this year.

He has made six league starts since his move and also played in a Norwegian Cup quarterfinal against Rosenborg on 26 September.

''Mohammed has continued to grow as a player during his time on loan and this permanent transfer to Valerenga Fotball is a move that both allows for a continued opportunity to get him the minutes to further his development and provides us additional funds and roster flexibility,'' said Crew SC coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter.

''We want to thank Mohammed for his contributions to Crew SC in his time with the club and wish him the best in the next stage of his career in Norway.''

Abu previously had top-flight stints in France and Spain.