Mohammed Anas injury time header snatches league victory for Polokwane City in South Africa

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas scored at the death in his first game of the season as Polokwane City edged Amazulu Durban 1-0 on Saturday in the Absa Premiership.

The former Free State Stars and Maritzburg United player latched on to a neat pass from Wiseman Maluleke to head home in injury time.

Anas' goal bagged the points and made it back-to-back wins in the season.

The 24-year-old showed he wanted to score as early as the first-minute when he unleashed a powerful shot on the near side but Mbatha palmed for a corner.

Countryman Samuel Darpoh was a 90th minute substitute for Amazulu.