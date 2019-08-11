GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Mohammed Anas injury time header snatches league victory for Polokwane City in South Africa

Published on: 11 August 2019
Mohammed Anas injury time header snatches league victory for Polokwane City in South Africa
Mohammed Anas moved in between two defenders before nodding the ball into the net for Polokwane City. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas scored at the death in his first game of the season as Polokwane City edged Amazulu Durban 1-0 on Saturday in the Absa Premiership.

The former Free State Stars and Maritzburg United player latched on to a neat pass from Wiseman Maluleke to head home in injury time.

Anas' goal bagged the points and made it back-to-back wins in the season.

The 24-year-old showed he wanted to score as early as the first-minute when he unleashed a powerful shot on the near side but Mbatha palmed for a corner.

Countryman Samuel Darpoh was a 90th minute substitute for Amazulu.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments