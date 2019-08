Striker Mohammed Anas was named Man of the Match in Polokwane's 2-0 win over holders Cape Town City in the MTN 8 quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored first in the 25th minute after capitalizing on poor defending to curl in the opener.

Earlier, he made an attempt which was saved.

Anas picked up an injury and got substituted and his replacement Charlton Mashumba grabbed the second in the 83rd minute.