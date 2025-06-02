Mohammed Fuseini delighted to 'fulfill childhood dream' of playing for Ghana

Belgium-based Ghana winger Mohammed Fuseini has expressed pride and honour in playing for the senior national team.

The talented forward made his Black Stars debut in the 2-1 defeat to Nigeria before starring against Trinidad and Tobago with a goal at the just-concluded Unity Cup as Ghana finished the tournament in third place.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate, who now plies his trade with Royal Union Saint Gilloise, earned his maiden call up after helping his club to a first league title in 90 years.

After an impressive outing, Fuseini shared his profound gratitude to Ghanaian for showing the team massive support.

"A dream come true!! Proud, honored, and grateful to have made my debut for the Ghana national team. To Wear this jersey has always a childhood dream, and to finally live it is something l will never forget. Thanks to the fans for their amazing support and I promise to always do my best when I wear our beautiful jersey of the Black Stars," he posted on Instagram.

Fuseini scored nine goals and added an assist in 33 matches in his first season with Union Saint Gilloise.