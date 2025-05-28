Mohammed Fuseini makes late Black Stars debut after stellar season in Belgium

Mohammed Fuseini made his debut for the Black Stars in Wednesday night’s Unity Cup semifinal against Nigeria, coming on as a late substitute in the 93rd minute.

The Union Saint-Gilloise forward arrived in camp late on Tuesday and was not hurried into the match, with head coach Otto Addo opting to ease him into the setup. Despite limited minutes, his inclusion reflects recognition of a strong club season in Belgium.

Fuseini played a key role in Union Saint-Gilloise’s successful 2024/25 campaign, helping the club clinch the Belgian Pro League title. The 23-year-old scored nine goals and provided one assist across 33 league appearances, underlining his growing influence in European football.

Although his contribution against Nigeria was brief, he is expected to be given more time on the pitch when Ghana face Trinidad and Tobago in Saturday’s third-place playoff match at the GTech Community Stadium.

Fuseini will be eager to make a greater impact as he looks to stake his claim in the national team setup moving forward.