Mohammed Fuseini scores first Ghana goal in Unity Cup victory over Trinidad and Tobago

Mohammed Fuseini capped off his first start for the Black Stars with a brilliant debut goal in Ghana’s 4-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff of the 2025 Unity Cup, held at the G-Tech Stadium in West London.

The 23-year-old forward, who recently joined Royale Union SG, was handed a starting role by head coach Otto Addo and seized the opportunity, netting Ghana’s third goal in the 42nd minute. His strike followed a beautifully worked team move, finished off with an assist from captain Jordan Ayew.

Fuseini, making only his second appearance for the national team, nearly bagged a brace just moments later, but his powerful effort hit the crossbar and was eventually flagged for offside.

Earlier in the game, veteran forward Andre Ayew opened the scoring for Ghana, with Nations FC defender Razak Simpson heading in his debut goal to double the lead. The Black Stars dominated the first half and went into the break with a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

Fuseini’s goal comes just days after making his senior international debut in the Unity Cup semifinal against Nigeria, where he came on as a late substitute in the 93rd minute.

Despite limited minutes in that game, his inclusion was seen as a reward for a stellar season with Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise, where he scored nine goals and provided an assist in 33 league appearances.

Now firmly in the spotlight, Fuseini’s performances in the Unity Cup have boosted his case for a regular spot in the Black Stars squad. With his combination of pace, composure, and finishing ability, he looks set to play a key role in Ghana’s attacking future.