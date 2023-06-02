Mohammed Gargo cautions against hype surrounding GPL top scorer Abednego Tetteh

Former Ghana international Mohammed Gargo has cautioned Ghanaians against excessive hype surrounding Abednego Tetteh, the leading goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League.

Gargo's comments were made in response to calls for Tetteh's inclusion in the Black Stars squad because of his current form in the league.

Bibiani Gold Stars striker has impressively netted 16 goals in 27 games and is on course to win the golden boot with two games to end the campaign.

Speaking to Radio Gold Sports, Gargo expressed his opinion on Tetteh's potential inclusion, stating, "They [Ghana coaches] should call him, but gradually they should put him there. They shouldn't call him and expect him to replace someone who has achieved everything and is playing in Europe, to give Tetteh the chance."

Gargo further cautioned against excessive expectations and premature hype, stating, "We often overhype our players excessively. It would be good if they call him up, but he should come and learn from the experience. He shouldn't come when people start looking to him when things aren't going well for the Black Stars. Relying solely on Abednego will not benefit us. The local players are not yet at that level."