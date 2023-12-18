Mohammed Kudus acknowledges club support for seamless integration at West Ham

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has acknowledged the efforts of his teammates and the club at large for his easy adaptation to life at Wst Ham United following his transfer from Ajax last summer.

The Black Stars player since joining the Hammers has settled in positively banging in crucial goals to help the London based-club.

In the aftermath of West Ham United's resounding 3-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers this Sunday at the iconic London Stadium, Kudus was grateful to both the technical team and playing body.

Having played a crucial 87 minutes on the field, Kudus reflected on the support he has received from the club, stating, "The coaches and everyone around the club helped me to settle in, so we have a lot of good players, making the understanding much easier.

" The Ghanaian midfielder, who expressed satisfaction with his role as an attacking player, emphasized, "As an attacking player, you will want to put the ball in the net. We still have a long way to go, but we keep going."

Mohammed Kudus played a crucial role throughout the match, showcasing his prowess and sealing a remarkable double within 10 minutes. His first goal came in the 22nd minute, elevating the Hammers into the lead, followed by a second strike in the 32nd minute, courtesy of assists from the skillful Lucas Paquetá. England forward Jarrod Bowen sealed the victory, notching his 10th goal of the season with another well-timed pass from Paqueta.