Mohammed Kudus admits national team pressure but stays motivated

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus admits that playing for the national team comes with significant pressure, yet he remains determined to give his best.

Speaking ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Kudus shared his thoughts on the challenges and motivations of representing Ghana.

The West Ham midfielder played a role in last Thursday's 2-1 comeback win over Mali, which reignited the Black Stars' World Cup qualifying hopes.

The team now aim to secure another victory on home soil, which could put them in control of Group I.

"Obviously, from our point of view, we have personal goals and things we want to do so intrinsically; we have pressure every time from the expectations from ourselves. Also, we are representing the whole team and the whole of Ghana and so there is pressure from every angle but our motivation and our aim to qualify for the World Cup, so that is the motivation that gets us going in every pressure we find ourselves," Kudus said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

Kudus has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for Ghana and is eager to add to his tally against the Central African Republic.

The last time Ghana faced the Central African Republic in Kumasi, Kudus scored a stunning free kick, and with his current form, he is a strong candidate to score again.

The Black Stars are determined to secure a victory and strengthen their position in Group I, with Kudus playing a crucial role in their campaign.