Mohammed Kudus advised to consult family amid Saudi links

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been urged to consult with his family as speculation mounts about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

Following a stellar debut season in the Premier League, the Ghanaian midfielder has attracted significant interest, with reports linking him to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Former Ghana international Baffour Gyan has weighed in on the situation, advising Kudus to make any decision in conjunction with his family.

Reports suggest that Al-Ittihad has offered a substantial deal to the 23-year-old, which could see him earn a weekly wage of $300,000, with a transfer fee of $150 million on the table.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Gyan emphasized the importance of family consultation in such major career decisions.

"He is a Ghanaian, and we all love him, but there are some decisions that you take with your family, and this is one of them. It's a decision he has to make with his family," Gyan said.

Kudus has been a standout performer for West Ham, scoring 14 times in all competitions last season. His impressive form has made him a hot topic in the transfer market, and a move to Al-Ittihad could be a significant step in his career.

As the interest from Saudi Arabia grows, the advice from Baffour Gyan highlights the need for careful consideration and family support in making a decision that could shape Kudus' future both on and off the pitch.