GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Mohammed Kudus advised to consult family amid Saudi links

Published on: 03 July 2024
Mohammed Kudus advised to consult family amid Saudi links
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been urged to consult with his family as speculation mounts about a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

Following a stellar debut season in the Premier League, the Ghanaian midfielder has attracted significant interest, with reports linking him to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Former Ghana international Baffour Gyan has weighed in on the situation, advising Kudus to make any decision in conjunction with his family.

Reports suggest that Al-Ittihad has offered a substantial deal to the 23-year-old, which could see him earn a weekly wage of $300,000, with a transfer fee of $150 million on the table.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Gyan emphasized the importance of family consultation in such major career decisions.

"He is a Ghanaian, and we all love him, but there are some decisions that you take with your family, and this is one of them. It's a decision he has to make with his family," Gyan said.

Kudus has been a standout performer for West Ham, scoring 14 times in all competitions last season. His impressive form has made him a hot topic in the transfer market, and a move to Al-Ittihad could be a significant step in his career.

As the interest from Saudi Arabia grows, the advice from Baffour Gyan highlights the need for careful consideration and family support in making a decision that could shape Kudus' future both on and off the pitch.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more