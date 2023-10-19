Mohammed Kudus' agent explains why Chelsea move fell through

Mohammed Kudus' agent, Jen Mendelewitsch has opened up on why her client failed to join Chelsea and how he ended up at West Ham United.

The Blues were strongly linked with the 23-year-old with personal terms agreed between the player and the London club.

However, Chelsea could not meet the asking price from Ajax and were more 'obsessed' in the Moises Caicedo move.

“The truth is that Chelsea were completely focused on the transfer of Caicedo, which took all their energy. Kudus had agreed terms with Chelsea but they kept on submitting low bids,” she told RMC radio.

Chelsea had initially tabled an offer of 30 million Euros, which was below the asking price of the Dutch giants.

Eventually, Kudus joined their London rivals West Ham United for a fee in the region of 38 million Euros.

Kudus is enjoying a good start to life at the London Olympic Stadium, having netted three goals already for the Hammers in all competitions.