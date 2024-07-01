Mohammed Kudus aims to foster unity among emerging Ghanaian players

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed his ambition to foster unity among the new generation of Ghanaian players.

The West Ham United star has been frequently seen bonding with several junior members of the Black Stars squad, many of whom are fellow graduates of the Right to Dream academy.

Among Kudus' close associates are Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Ernest Nuamah, and Ibrahim Osman. Kudus has built strong camaraderie with these players, both during national team camps and informal gatherings after the season.

Following his recognition as Footballer of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards last Saturday, Kudus shared his sentiments and thanked those who contributed to his successful debut season at West Ham.

"As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the love and unity between us. This season, he [Fatawu] has pushed me a lot, and I have pushed him a lot too," Kudus said.

He also expressed his gratitude for the support he received, saying, "I would like to thank everyone who took the time to come here and experience this amazing award. I want to use this opportunity to give thanks to everyone who put in the effort to ensure this nice event happened today."

Kudus' commitment to unity and mutual support among Ghanaian players highlights his leadership both on and off the pitch, aiming to strengthen the bonds within the national team for future successes.