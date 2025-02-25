Mohammed Kudus aims to support African footballers with opportunities

Mohammed Kudus has expressed his commitment to supporting underprivileged footballers in Africa by creating more opportunities for them in the sport.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who grew up in Nima, overcame numerous challenges to reach the top, starting his journey with local club Strong Towers before joining the Right to Dream Academy in 2010. Kudus has since built an impressive career, playing for Nordsjaelland, Ajax, and now West Ham United.

At 24, his rise from Nima to East London has been defined by determination, perseverance, and sacrifice. Speaking to Rising Ballers (Perspectives) about the changes he hopes to make in football, Kudus said:

"I think I’ll open up more opportunities from where I’m coming from. Because, I believe, there are more better talents than I am that I saw growing up, but they haven’t made it because of opportunities. So I think that’s what I’ll try to change. Coming from Africa, I’ll try and find ways to create more opportunities.”

Since moving to Europe, Kudus has frequently given back to society, reinforcing his commitment to uplifting others.

On the pitch, the Ghanaian continues to find his rhythm for West Ham, having scored three Premier League goals this season. He will aim to add to his tally when West Ham face Leicester on Thursday.