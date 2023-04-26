Mohammed Kudus among top performers despite early UEFA Champions League exit

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus ranks among the top productive players in the ongoing UEFA Champions League despite only featuring in the group stage.

The competition is approaching its business end with just four teams in Real Madrid, Manchester City, and two Italian giants AC Milan and Internazionale left to challenge for the jackpot.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus whose team, Ajax bowed out of the group stage made an impressive impact in just six matches.

The 23-year-old scored four goals and provided two assists.

https://twitter.com/AntonioMango4/status/1650898850012446720?s=20

Kudus is also fourth in the rankings of best goal or assist per 90 minutes ratio averaging 1.41 goals or assists per game.

https://twitter.com/AntonioMango4/status/1650898853439107072?s=20

The former FC Nordjaelland midfielder has been on the radar of top European clubs including Manchester United which is managed by his former coach Erik Ten Hag in the English Premier League.

Kudus is currently nursing a muscle injury suffered a few weeks ago while playing for Ajax. He has been a key player for both club and country scoring scoring 18 goals and providing five assists in all competitions.