Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah could propel Ghana to World Cup qualification, says Mohammed Polo

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has expressed confidence that the impressive performances of Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah will significantly enhance the Black Stars' prospects of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Polo's comments follow the duo's standout performances in recent matches against Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia.

Both Kudus and Nuamah scored in Ghana's crucial victory against CAR during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, securing a 2-1 win that propelled Ghana to qualify for the tournament set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

In an international friendly against Liberia, the West Ham United attacker and Lyon forward once again found the back of the net as the Black Stars triumphed with a 3-1 win.

Speaking to GNA Sports, Mohammed Polo hailed the two players as generational talents and emphasised their potential impact on Ghana's football success.

"The telepathy between these two players could propel Ghana to AFCON success in Cote D Ivoire and would have a massive impact on our bid to qualify for the next World Cup," he said.

"I am happy with their progress, and I urge you to annul all the negativity that they might face while playing football, especially on social media," he added.

Ghana have been drawn into Group I for the World Cup qualifiers, competing against Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad. The Black Stars will kick off their qualifiers with a home game against Madagascar in November.