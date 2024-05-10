Mohammed Kudus applauds African stars for trailblazing in Europe

West Ham United's winger, Mohammed Kudus, has expressed admiration for the African footballers who blazed a trail in European football, opening doors for players like himself to seize opportunities on the global stage.

In an interview with EA Uncut shared on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the 23-year-old emphasized his commitment to following in the footsteps of these pioneers, both on and off the pitch.

Kudus sees himself not only as a player but also as a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers in Africa.

Acknowledging the significance of those who came before him, Kudus stated, "All the guys that have been here as African players have paved the way for us to get the opportunity to get here."

He believes it is his responsibility to continue shining a light on African talent and to demonstrate to scouts and agents that there is a wealth of untapped potential on the continent.

Kudus's impact extends beyond his performances on the field; he has also become a mentor figure for numerous young talents back home in Africa. With his standout displays across Denmark, The Netherlands, and England, he has garnered attention and admiration, inspiring the next generation of African football stars.

Kudus has also proven himself as a prolific goal scorer, tallying an impressive 13 goals across various competitions. In the Premier League alone, he has found the back of the net seven times in 31 appearances, showcasing his versatility and attacking prowess.

As Kudus continues to make his mark in European football, he remains dedicated to honoring the legacy of African football icons and blazing a trail for future generations of talent from the continent.