Mohammed Kudus attributes successful debut season to self-belief

Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus has credited his successful debut season with West Ham United to his commitment and self-belief.

The London-based club signed the Ghanaian international from Ajax Amsterdam last season, beating competition from several top clubs.

Kudus made an immediate impact, scoring 14 goals for the Hammers in all competitions, including a spectacular bicycle kick on the final day of the Premier League against eventual winners Manchester City.

After the game, in which the Hammers lost 3-1, Kudus expressed his gratitude for the support he received while highlighting his own confidence and hard work.

"Thanks to the manager and everyone at the club. It's my first season but the staff, the players, the coaches, and everyone around the club helped me to settle in quite well. Big credit to myself also for believing in myself and putting in the effort day in and day out. So we can only get better."

Kudus assured fans that they can expect even more from him in the future.

"I'm still far off how I see myself performing in this league and doing my best. It's good to get the first season on the run, but I have a long way to go and there is more stuff coming ahead."

Kudus' impressive performance in his debut season has already sparked reports of potential interest from other top clubs.