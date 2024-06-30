Mohammed Kudus bags back-to-back Ghana Footballer of the Year Award

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus etched his name deeper in the country's football history by winning the 2024 Footballer of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards.

This remarkable achievement marks the second consecutive year Kudus has claimed this prestigious title.

The West Ham star faced stiff competition from fellow Ghanaians Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Osman Bukari (Crvena Zvezda), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), but ultimately triumphed.

Kudus's 2023/24 season was nothing short of stellar. In his debut year with the Hammers, he bagged an impressive 14 goals and 6 assists across 45 appearances.

His influence extended to the European stage, where he propelled West Ham to a UEFA Europa League quarter-final finish with a further 5 goals.

Here's a full breakdown of the award winners:

Footballer of the Year: Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United)

Women's Footballer of the Year: Jennifer Kankam Yeboaug (ZED FC, Egypt)

Men's Coach of the Year: Nurudeen Amadu (FC Samartex)

Women's Coach of the Year: Yussif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses)

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award: Abdul Aziz Issah (Dreams FC)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Kofi Baah (FC Samartex)

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male): Emmanuel Keyekeh (FC Samartex)

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female): Abdulai Mukarama (Hasaacas Ladies)

Goal of the Year: Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United)

Best Ghanaian Club CEO: Richard Duah Nsenkyire (Samartex)

Male Team of the Year: FC Samartex

Female Team of the Year: Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media: Dreams FC

Special Fan(s) of the Year: Casfordians

Special Awards: The Black Challenge

Thumbs Up Award: Gold Fields & MTN Ghana

Living Legend Award: Nanasam Brew Butler & Adjoa Bayor