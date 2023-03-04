Mohammed Kudus: Bayern Munich show interest in Ghana star

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as the most sought-after midfielder in the world currently, with several top clubs expressing their interest in signing him. German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are the latest club to be linked with the Ajax Amsterdam star, according to Footballghana.com.

Kudus, who previously played for FC Nordsjaelland, has been one of the standout performers for Ajax this season, scoring an impressive 16 goals across all competitions.

This has led to interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Paris St. Germain, Liverpool, Napoli, Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, and Dortmund, all of whom have reportedly sent scouts to monitor the midfielder.

While Manchester United have been closely watching Kudus, any of the clubs mentioned will find it difficult to secure his services given a large number of wealthy interested parties.

Kudus is currently under contract with Ajax until 2025, meaning that the Eredivisie club may not be under pressure to sell their prized asset. However, with so many top clubs interested in him, it remains to be seen whether Ajax will be able to hold onto the talented midfielder.

In his most recent outing, Kudus provided an assist in Ajax's 3-0 victory over De Graafschap in the KNVB Beker. His performances continue to attract interest from top clubs, and it remains to be seen where he will end up next season.