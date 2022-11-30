Mohammed Kudus becomes second youngest African to score brace in World Cup

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored twice as the Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2 in the ongoing 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Kudus made it 2-0 for the Black Stars after connecting with Jordan Ayew's cross.

After South Korea drew level thanks to Jo Gue-Sung's double, Kudus scored the game-winning goal off a cross from Gideon Mensah.

And, at 22 years and 118 days, Kudus is the second-youngest African player to score two goals in a World Cup match, trailing only Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa (21 years and 254 days) for Nigeria against Argentina in the 2014 edition in Brazil.

The Ajax man also became the first Ghanaian to score two goals in a single World Cup match.

Ghanaians expect him to continue his impressive form in the important clash against Uruguay on Friday.