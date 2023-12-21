Mohammed Kudus best suited for number 10 role – Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton believes that Mohammed Kudus is best suited to play as a number 10, despite his recent success on the right wing.

Kudus has impressed in his new role at West Ham United, scoring nine goals since joining the club in the summer.

However, Hughton thinks that Kudus' talents would be best utilized in a more central role, where he can be closer to goal and create more scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

"He's a very talented player, there's no doubt," Hughton said in an interview with TalkSPORT. "The type of player he is, you look at him as a 10 because he's a goal scorer, you want to get him close to goal, but he has had good success playing on that right-hand side."

Hughton's comments suggest that he values Kudus' ability to score goals and create chances for his teammates, and believes that a more central role would allow him to do so more effectively.

It remains to be seen whether Kudus will start as a number 10 for the Black Stars in their upcoming matches, but it's clear that Hughton has high hopes for the young player's future with the national team.

Kudus has been included in the provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will start on January 13, 2024 in Ivory Coast.