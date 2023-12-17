Mohammed Kudus brilliance propels West Ham to victory over Wolves

Ghana international Mohammed Mohammed Kudus shone brightly as West Ham secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

The attacker's standout display saw him net two goals in the first half, propelling the Hammers to a comfortable lead, while Jarrod Bowen sealed the triumph with a third goal in the 74th minute.

Kudus' first goal was a masterpiece, a stunning strike from the edge of the box that showcased both his exceptional technique and power.

He swiftly doubled his tally with a composed finish from close range less than 10 minutes later, highlighting his clinical touch in front of goal.

The 23-year-old's noteworthy performance is even more remarkable considering his initial struggles to secure a spot in the West Ham starting lineup.

Nevertheless, through consistent displays and a high level of performance, Kudus has not only won over manager David Moyes but has also established himself as a key player for the club.

Regrettably for West Ham, Kudus is set to miss approximately a month due to his expected call-up to the Ghana squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Despite this setback, his absence provides an opportunity for other players to step up and showcase their abilities.

With his recent contributions, Kudus has now accumulated five Premier League goals and an impressive total of nine in all competitions for West Ham.