Mohammed Kudus came up with an important goal, says West Ham boss after win over TSC Backa Topola

West Ham manager David Moyes praised Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus after he scored his debut goal for the team during their 3-1 comeback win against TSC Backa Topola in the Europa League.

The Hammers had to overcome challenging weather conditions and fell behind due to a mistake by Angelo Ogbonna. However, they eventually secured the win thanks to goals from Kudus and Tomas Soucek as well as an own goal.

Moyes commented on the match, saying, "Tonight I thought we did enough to win, although I didn't think we were great in a lot of things we did."

He acknowledged Kudus's bright start and crucial goal, stating, "Kudus I thought started really brightly and came up with an important goal when I couldn't really see where we would get one from."

West Ham's performance was marked by a dominant possession of the ball and determination to recover from the early setback, showing their resilience in the competition.

Looking ahead, Kudus will be hoping for another start in this weekend’s Premier League game against Liverpool.