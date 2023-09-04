"Mohammed Kudus can improve us"- West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that the Hammers signed Mohammed Kudus because they believe he can improve the team.

The London club are enjoying a blistering start to the season after three wins and a draw in four matches in the new campaign.

Kudus, who joined in the summer transfer window, made his debut after coming on late in the victory over Luton Town.

According to Moyes, the former Ajax star exhibited great character and will be key to his plans.

"I’m more thrilled for the players because we’ve introduced a couple of new boys this month and they’ve all great characters," he said after the game.

"I’ve got some new staff members too which are making me feel good. We’re looking at a lot of things and trying to do things. It’s all like a new coat of paint really and we’re enjoying it.

"We’ve done some good business, we hope, and we wanted to only bring in players we thought could improve us."

Kudus will travel to Ghana on Monday for the final AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic on September 7. The Black Stars playmaker scored in the reverse fixture in Angola.