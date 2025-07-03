Mohammed Kudus celebrates 'best friend' Kamaldeen Sulemana after his Atalanta move

Mohammed Kudus has expressed delight after his Black Stars teammate and close pal Kamaldeen Sulemana joined Italian giants Atalanta Bergamo in the summer transfer window.

Suelmana completed his move to Atalanta on Wednesday, July 3, 2025, signing a long term contract following his departure from relegated English outfit Southampton.

Kudus immediately took to social media to react to the transfer, posting: "The marathon continues Kamaldeen Sulemana."

The phrase is popular among the duo, who have been best friends since their days from the Right to Dream Academy.

Meanwhile, Kudus, who is also expected to leave West Ham United in the current window is top on the radar of Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspurs. The Ghana star is reported to be in talks with the London club as West Ham United look to cash in on their priced asset.

The 24-year-old moved to England in August 2023 and has since established himself as one of the best players for West Ham United.

Kudus contributed 20 goals in his first season across all competitions but laboured in his second season.

However, his qualities has seen him emerge as a transfer target for several clubs in England.