Mohammed Kudus celebrates birthday and West Ham transfer with generous donation in Nima

As part of his birthday celebrations and in honour of his successful transfer to West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus has shown his generous side by making a charitable donation to the Nima community, where he developed his football skills.

The donations, including food, drinks, and other items, were contributed by Kudus' friends and Ghanaian Hammers, a Ghanaian group that supports West Ham.

Earlier today, fans of Kudus collaborated with the @GhanaianHammers to celebrate the 23-year-old’s West Ham move with the people of Nima 🛠️🇬🇭#3Sports pic.twitter.com/vfZIy8v8B9 — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) August 30, 2023

Kudus recently completed his move to West Ham, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League club for a fee of 43 million euros. This marked the end of his impressive three-year tenure with Dutch giants Ajax, during which he secured two league titles and netted 27 goals.

Known for his versatile abilities on the field and his knack for both creating and scoring goals, Kudus has become a highly sought-after young talent in European football. Now, he's ready to showcase his talents at London Stadium with West Ham.

Expressing his excitement about the new chapter in his career, Kudus shared, "I’ve been dreaming of playing in a league like this since I was a kid. I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going. I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started."

Kudus is expected to make his debut for West Ham in their upcoming match against Luton Town, which is scheduled for Friday.