Mohammed Kudus' celebratory pose among Premier League's best for this season

Premier League enthusiasts witnessed a thread of remarkable celebrations for the 2023/24 season, with West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus' iconic sitting celebration earning recognition among the best.

The Premier League's official account, X, unveiled a compilation of standout celebrations, commencing with Christopher Nkunku's unique "party trick" during Chelsea's recent 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

Nkunku's celebration involved blowing a blue balloon after scoring Chelsea's second goal at the Amex Stadium.

Another notable celebration featured Cole Palmer's distinctive "cold" gesture, further contributing to the season's memorable moments.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' trademark celebration, characterised by him sitting on the stadium hoarding, secured its place as one of the nine iconic celebrations of the season.

Kudus, formerly of Ajax, even incorporated sitting on a stool into his later celebrations, one of which inadvertently led to a humorous collision with a ball boy at St James's Park.

Kudus' on-field prowess has been evident, tallying 13 goals and providing six assists across all competitions.