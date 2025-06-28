Mohammed Kudus champions Basaki Football tournament in Nima in community giveback initiative

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is set to host the Bazaki Football Tournament at Nima's Kawukudi Park on Sunday June 29, 2025, in partnership with global footwear brand Skechers.

The community-focused event will feature a 10-team friendly competition while distributing 1,000 pairs of football boots and sports merchandise to young players.

The tournament forms part of Kudus' ongoing efforts to support grassroots football development in his home country particularly his childhood community.

Alongside the matches, the event will include a special "Moment with the Starboy" session where the West Ham United midfielder will interact with participants and share insights from his professional journey.

The initiative will also feature donations of football kits to local teams and academies. Skechers' involvement brings quality sports equipment to underserved areas, addressing a critical need identified by organisers.

Community leaders have welcomed the tournament as both a sporting and social development opportunity.

The day's activities begin at 9:00 AM and are open to the public.

Being a key Black Stars player at a youthful age, the Premier League star dreams of paving the way for other youngsters to follow in his footsteps.