Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has selected jersey number 14 for his time at West Ham United, a number previously adorned by former Ghana international John Paintsil during his stint with the London club.

John Paintsil, who made 19 appearances for West Ham over two years, has left an enduring mark with his contributions while wearing the same number.

This choice adds a layer of continuity to the team's legacy, with Kudus opting to follow in the footsteps of his countryman. The number 14 jersey is emblematic of a past player's journey and achievements within the club's ranks.

The journey to secure Kudus' talents was no small feat, as West Ham outpaced considerable competition from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton.

The excitement surrounding his acquisition stems from his reputation as an exciting Ghana international attacker, previously showcasing his skills with Ajax.

At 23 years old, Kudus has signed a five-year contract with the Irons, marking a significant commitment to the club's future endeavours. While the specific financial details remain undisclosed, his arrival signals West Ham's determination to strengthen their squad.