Mohammed Kudus confident ahead of West Ham's Europa League game against Bayer Leverkusen

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus remains confident ahead of the second leg Europa League quarter-final clash between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen.

The Hammers welcome the newly-crowned German champions at the London Olympic Stadium on Thursday night following a 2-0 defeat in Germany last week.

Kudus and his teammates need an aggregate win to advance to the semi-final of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are however unbeaten in 43 matches this, making it a difficult job for the English outfit.

"We will have a different approach and we believe we can make it, so we are going all in. The mentality is to go for it," said Kudus.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for West Ham in the competition, scoring five goals in eight matches in this season's Europa League.

The Hammers will be hoping the former Ajax man finds his scoring boots in tonight's game as they eye another European success.

"When you’re getting words like quarter-finals, semi-finals, it’s exciting. Obviously the final is what you want to get to and win it, but you have to go through the process to get there. It will be a difficult, difficult game, but one we’ve got belief that we can find a way to try and make it," said manager David Moyes.